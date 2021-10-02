iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.35

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

EMB opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

