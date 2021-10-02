iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of IBTD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

