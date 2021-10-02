iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.