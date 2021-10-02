iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 7th

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

