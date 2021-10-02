iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 777.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

