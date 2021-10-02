iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

