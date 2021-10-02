iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the August 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,449. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
