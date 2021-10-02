iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the August 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,449. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 166,519 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,018,000.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.