iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,938. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $109.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

