iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

