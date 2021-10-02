iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.66 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

