iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,580,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,822. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

