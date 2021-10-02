iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

