iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot’s solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Its $100-million accelerated share repurchase program mirrors its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, and high raw material and transportation costs are concerning. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company's shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get iRobot alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

IRBT opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.