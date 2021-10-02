Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 23,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHPF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.