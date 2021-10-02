Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

IONS opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

