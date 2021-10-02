Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 99.1% in September

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INVU stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Investview Company Profile
