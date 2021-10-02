Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Down 99.1% in September

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INVU stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,018,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

