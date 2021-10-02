Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $55.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.