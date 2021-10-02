Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $240.51 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $202.12 and a one year high of $264.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.