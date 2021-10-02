Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,687,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

