Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 155.9% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $3,417,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1,539.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 525.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter.

