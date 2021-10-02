Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 155.9% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
