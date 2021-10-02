Intrua Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

ARKW traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 697,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,315. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $108.72 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

