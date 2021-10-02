Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 9,343,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

