Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.00. 7,064,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

