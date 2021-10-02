Intrua Financial LLC Buys 8,090 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 8,324,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,345. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.73.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

