International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

