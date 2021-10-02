International Card Establishment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Card Establishment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ICRD stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. International Card Establishment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

