Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE INSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $23.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
