Insider Selling: The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ INTG traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 8,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The InterGroup Co. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $61.61.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
The InterGroup Company Profile
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
