Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $830,156.25 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,245,441.12.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

PTON opened at $86.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

