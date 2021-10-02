Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neogen stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 96.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 106,278 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 115.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 104.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 321,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 164,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 422,284 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.