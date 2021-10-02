Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $170,240.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75.

MYOV stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

