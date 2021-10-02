Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $22,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MXC opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.82 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

