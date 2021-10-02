Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells $10,775,730.40 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24.

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $2,318,037.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55.

On Friday, July 2nd, Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

