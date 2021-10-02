Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $407,849.74 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $38,103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,995,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

