Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells 80,900 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,129.16.

GXE stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

