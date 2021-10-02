Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells 80,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,129.16.

GXE stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.