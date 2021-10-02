Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91.

FR stock opened at C$14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.80.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

