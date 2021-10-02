Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

