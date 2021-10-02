Insider Selling: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Sells 28,763 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.