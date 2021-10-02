Insider Buying: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.24 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 149,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $3,022,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

