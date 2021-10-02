Insider Buying: Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) insider Kin Wai Lau acquired 200,000 shares of Fatfish Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,400.00 ($8,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Fatfish Group

Fatfish Group Limited is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-ups and growth stage investments. It invests in the Internet sector with a focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technologies, technology, internet, and consumer Internet venture. It prefers to take majority controlling stake.

