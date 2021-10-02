Insider Buying: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Buys $103,777.56 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 38,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNFR stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

