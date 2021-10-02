Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Reaches $0.0253 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $382,583.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

