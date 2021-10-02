Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,797 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269 in the last 90 days. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of 159.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

