Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.64 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00022935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $358.11 million and $32.64 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

