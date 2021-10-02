ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.35 ($14.52).

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

