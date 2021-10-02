Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 94 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $360.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.89 and its 200-day moving average is $349.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.