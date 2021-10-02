Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 657 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.