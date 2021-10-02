Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 613 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.12 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

