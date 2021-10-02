Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 316 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $632.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

