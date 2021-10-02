Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 16,410 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 949,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

